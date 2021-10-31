Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika becomes fairy for Halloween

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika has dresses up as a fairy on her first Halloween.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Anushka gave fans a glimpse of Vamika's Halloween along with other children, including Hardik Pandaya's son Agastya.
The Indian cricket team members, along with their wives are currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.
"Happy Halloween from this cute bunch," captioned Anushka alongside the photo of all kids cheering in joy.
In another photo, Anushka posed alongside Virat with Vamika in her hands. The group was also joined by Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Samaira, R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan, Aadhya and Akhira.
"and also from us," Anushka added pumpkin emoticons.
In a thread of photos shared by Prithi Narayanan, Vamika was spotted playing with other children.
"Happy Halloween from us to you!" wrote Anushka.
