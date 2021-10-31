Lana Del Rey breaks up with her fiancé Clayton Johnson, reports

Songster, Lana Del Rey broke up with her fiancé, Clayton Johnson only months after the couple met on a dating app.
As reported by The Mirror, the 36-year-old singer bid farewell to social media in September as she wanted to focus on ‘different endeavors.’
Most recently, a sourced revealed to the outlet, “She’s been working on the new album.”
“Lockdown had its struggles and they have sadly gone their separate ways,” reported the publication.
Her new album sheds light on fighting lockdown battles and her emotional endeavors.
The Summertime Sadness singer started dating the guitarist after she parted ways with police officer Sean Larkin.
Jay-Z was given a star-studded video montage from celebrities like his wife Beyonce and former President Barack Obama
Kanye West seems to be getting rid of his material possessions after his divorce from Kim Kardashian
Khel Khel Mein, as per director Nabeel Qureshi, is a historic drama
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz fly from UAE to Turkey
'She has the leverage to make her own decisions,' says Muneeb Butt
'Happy Halloween from us to you!' says Anushka Sharma