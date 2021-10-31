Lana Del Rey breaks up with her fiancé Clayton Johnson, reports

Songster, Lana Del Rey broke up with her fiancé, Clayton Johnson only months after the couple met on a dating app.

As reported by The Mirror, the 36-year-old singer bid farewell to social media in September as she wanted to focus on ‘different endeavors.’

Most recently, a sourced revealed to the outlet, “She’s been working on the new album.”

“Lockdown had its struggles and they have sadly gone their separate ways,” reported the publication.

Her new album sheds light on fighting lockdown battles and her emotional endeavors.

The Summertime Sadness singer started dating the guitarist after she parted ways with police officer Sean Larkin.