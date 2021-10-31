Kim Kardashian reportedly seen ‘holding hands’ with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted ‘holding hands’ at Knott Berry Farm in California on Friday, October 29th, reported Hollywood life.

The pair hit the amusement park to chill with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Baker and other friends.

As per reports, the comedian and the KKW beauty mogul appeared close as they both rode a roller-coaster together.

The news outlet quoted a source, “When they walked in through the exit [of the ride] they were holding hands.”

“They kept talking and looking at each other. They were with another couple who sat in front of them,” said an eye witness.

“Pete was non-stop smiling and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they added.

While a few sources claimed that the duo looked ‘romantic’, they can also be nothing more than just friends, based on US Weekly's source which claimed, “Kim and Pete seemed like good friends.”