Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi down with COVID, cancel scheduled events

Legendary musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi cancelled their in-person scheduled events after testing positive for coronavirus.

As per a report by Variety, the Summer of ’69 crooner was supposed to appear at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a medley of his songs but had to cancel due to a positive COVID test last minute.



Following the diagnosis, country singer Keith Urban had to step in for Bryan last minute to perform with R&B recording artist H.E.R.

Meanwhile, the It’s My Life singer also found himself in a similar situation when his COVID test came out positive which led to his scheduled concert getting cancelled in front of a large awaiting crowd.

The singer’s rep revealed that he is fully vaccinated and is doing well.