Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi down with COVID, cancel scheduled events

Legendary musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi cancelled their in-person scheduled events after testing positive for coronavirus.
As per a report by Variety, the Summer of ’69 crooner was supposed to appear at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a medley of his songs but had to cancel due to a positive COVID test last minute.
Following the diagnosis, country singer Keith Urban had to step in for Bryan last minute to perform with R&B recording artist H.E.R.
Meanwhile, the It’s My Life singer also found himself in a similar situation when his COVID test came out positive which led to his scheduled concert getting cancelled in front of a large awaiting crowd.
The singer’s rep revealed that he is fully vaccinated and is doing well.
Kylie Jenner’s friends called out Tana Mongeau for her obsession with the beauty mogul’s daughter, Stormi.
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away suffering massive cardiac arrest
Katrina Kaif is promoting her new film
The "Rust" armorer responsible for weapons on the film set said Friday she has "no idea" why there were live rounds...
The teaser was delayed due to the death of Puneeth Rajkumar
'We were all secretly waiting for her in Montecito,' reveals Kris Jenner