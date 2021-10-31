 
Sunday October 31, 2021
Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi down with COVID, cancel scheduled events

Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he is fully vaccinated and is doing well

By Web Desk
October 31, 2021
Legendary musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi cancelled their in-person scheduled events after testing positive for coronavirus. 

As per a report by Variety, the Summer of ’69 crooner was supposed to appear at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a medley of his songs but had to cancel due to a positive COVID test last minute.

Following the diagnosis, country singer Keith Urban had to step in for Bryan last minute to perform with R&B recording artist H.E.R.

Meanwhile, the It’s My Life singer also found himself in a similar situation when his COVID test came out positive which led to his scheduled concert getting cancelled in front of a large awaiting crowd.

The singer’s rep revealed that he is fully vaccinated and is doing well. 