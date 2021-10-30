Here’s why Kylie Jenner’s friends called out Tana Mongeau

Kylie Jenner’s friends called out Tana Mongeau for her obsession with the beauty mogul’s daughter, Stormi.

The YouTuber recently attended an event where fans noticed that her cell phone lock screen has three-year-old’s infamous bubble-bath picture.

Soon the heresay was everywhere on the internet and like many other, Jenner’s bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, seemed unhappy with the apparent obsession.

Stassie commented ‘weird’ under a post shared on a fan page.

Meanwhile, the actor Victoria Villarroel also termed Tana’s act as ‘very strange.’

The 23-year-old vlogger, on the other hand, blew away the criticism.



In a statement given to E! news, the internet personality said, “It's a funny viral meme."

“My friends and I all did it. People take things too seriously- proof i can just exist and get cancelled," added Mongeau