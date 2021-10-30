Victoria Justice shares heartbreaking news of her dog’s death Photo Credit: Victoria Justice/Instagram

American actor Victoria Justice shared the heartbreaking news of her dog’s death on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Nickelodeon alum posted adorable snaps of Sophie and captioned, “Hi guys, so I have some sad news to share.”

She told her followers that she came to know that her fury friend was sick while the actor was away filming in Australia.

The 28-year-old said, “This came as a shock to me, because when I left her she was totally fine.”

“Anyway, I was holding out hope and had gotten an update that she had been at the vet & was actually doing better,” she added.

“But unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse & we lost our beautiful Sophie girl.”

The actor also opened up that she was ‘devastated’ to hear the news, “I’ve had Sophie for 13 years & knowing that I couldn’t be with her and hug & kiss her during her last moments was awful. But, she’s no longer in pain & that gives me peace.”

Recalling the lovely moments with Sophie, Victoria wrote, “She had a bold, sassy, independent & outspoken personality. If anyone came to our door & didn’t give her the proper attention she deserved, she would let you know.”

“Today’s actually Sammy & Sophie’s birthday, so I felt today would be the best day to post about it. To celebrate the most amazing 13 years I got to have with her,” continued the Trust actor.





Gushing over her late pet, Justice added, “I still think about her every day & she will always live on in my heart and memory.”