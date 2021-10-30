Chance the Rapper says he battled mental health issues after friend's murder

The rapper said he suffered Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the unfortunate incident

Chance the Rapper came forth revealing he had a string of mental health issues after witnessing his friend's brutal murder of when he was 19.

The rapper said he suffered Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the unfortunate incident.

On Thursday, the Hot Shower rapper opened up about the repercussions that the incident had on him mentally, during an interview on Taraji P. Henson's show Peace of Mind with Taraji, headlined Why Black Men Don't Cry with Chance the Rapper.



Henson and Tracie Jade, the hosts, asked Chance several questions on mental health and how he dealt with it at the beginning of the video. In response, the rapper discussed his mental health difficulties, admitting that he has "a lot of dark days."

He stated, "Obviously I deal with PTSD, I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19 and I've seen people I didn't know to get killed too."