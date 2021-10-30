Meghan Markle branded ‘brilliant sales’ woman for ‘Bench’ book reading

Meghan Markle has been hailed for her 'brilliant sales job' during the course of the video reading for her book The Bench.
This claim’s been made by body language expert Judi James and during her interview with the Daily Star she was quoted saying, "Meghan’s very professional book promo involves an appearance from ‘The Duchess’ to introduce and to end her voice-over reading, and she does a brilliant sales job".
"Both with her excited eye expression at the prospect of giving children access to her book as well as her small shoulder-scrunches and enthusiastic patting or slapping of the cover."
"Meghan’s body language is very motivational here and the children would be able to see from her enthusiasm that they are about to hear something special.”
She also added, "Her promotional techniques are slightly different from that other literary Duchess in the royal family, Fergie.”
"Sarah tends to get much more into role for her pitches, wearing the costumes from her books and striding about in the countryside with saucy props in her hand.”
Before concluding Ms James claimed, "Meghan is much more subtle and her styling more low-key. Her non-verbal signals suggest kindness and a wanting to share the love with her young readers."
