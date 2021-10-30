Jake Paul disses Gigi Hadid after split with Zayn Malik

American YouTuber, Jake Paul ignited his old feud with Gigi Hadid on October 29th, in the midst of her split with Zayn Malik .

The 24-year-old boxer called out the super model on Twitter, replying to Hadid’s almost two-year-old Tweet.

Referring to Malik, the social media personality wrote, “Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face.”

Paul replied to Hadid’s February 2020 Tweet when she dissed him and his brother, Logan Paul, who publicly accused the PillowTalk singer for being rude to them

Defending her then beau, Gigi had tweeted, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?”

“Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ...,” the mother of one had added.

Paul jabbed at his old rival after Malik allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, last month.

The One Direction alum was charged with four counts of harassment after he allegedly ‘pushed Yolanda in to a dresser and also verbally abused her’.