Prince Charles’ Buckingham remodel plans reassessed after Queen’s health scare: report

Prince Charles’ plans for the Buckingham Palace remodel has recently been revised during a conversation among royal experts and they even praised the heir for wanting to focus more on “themes of interest versus ribbon-cutting ceremonies."

This claim’s been made by Royally Obsessed podcast host Roberta Fiorito as well as her co-host Rachel Bowie.

During the course of the show, the conversation dipped into Prince Charles’ court and the duo commented on his plans for a ‘slimmer monarchy’.

Ms Fiorito was the first to comment and say, "I think I haven't spent enough time reading about his plans for the slimmed-down monarchy, but did you know some of intentions, according to sources, are that he would turn Balmoral into a museum for the Queen and open up Buckingham Palace even further?” (sic)

"He really wants to open up the royal residences and he wants the monarchy to really be more concentrated on themes of interest versus ribbon-cutting ceremonies and event appearances. It was interesting to see the timing of some of this coverage with the royal sources.”

Shortly thereafter her co-host chimed in to say, "He said something like it's going to be the flat above the shop.”

"He's going to have one apartment at Buckingham and the rest is really, really open. I mean none of that sounds bad, I don't disagree with any of that but the fact that he knows that a lot of people don't want him to be king and he's been waiting forever, it just feels uncomfortable."