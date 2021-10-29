Zareen Khan lauds OTT platforms for encouraging new talent

Actress Zareen Khan discussed the growing debate around the star system going for a toss since the emergence of new talent.
According to Zareen Khan new stars will be getting the opportunity to showcase their skills on OTT platforms.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Hate Story 3 actress said, “The best thing coming out of OTT is that we are getting new stars. In theatre, we had limited stars who we worshipped, admired and liked seeing their films. That’s the reason those people are stars. In films, it was like a cycle. With OTT, we have so many new talents being discovered, so many of them we have never heard of before. They turned stars overnight.”
She added, “There is new talent we can look forward to now who might have 'never' got a chance in the earlier, standard way of films releasing in theatres. Now people who maybe do not come from a Bollywood background but are very good with their talent, should be called stars.”
Zareen Khan is hoping to see new talent shine.
