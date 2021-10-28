French Montana claps back at his viral 'Squid Game' meme

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is reminding fans of his hit solos after viral Squid Game meme pokes fun at his work.

A troll on Twitter took reference from the famous Korean series Squid Game, claiming the rapper has had very few songs without a feature.

“For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features,” the user wrote on his micro-blogging app.

The meme, that quickly started to make rounds on the internet, reached the 36-year-old rapper, who took no time to clap back at trolls.

Montana listed his 14 solos songs, including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing" and “Sanctuary."

He also dubbed that his haters have got amnesia since they do not remember his Diamond Record achievement.



