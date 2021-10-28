Kendall Jenner sparks plastic surgery talk after leaving doctor's office in full face mask

Kendall Jenner left fans puzzled after she left a plastic surgeon’s office donning a full mask.
The model’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie Jenner have openly admitted to getting work done to their bodies so there is a looming question as to whether the model got some work done.
In photos obtained by The Sun, the model could be seen keeping her head low as she walked out of a building which houses plastic surgeon Dr. Jason B Diamond’s office.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her face covered with a white collagen mask as she proceeded to wear a white face mask a dark sunglasses for more secrecy.
It remains to be seen why Kendall made the visit as the facility offers a plethora of treatments such as facials, botox, fillers, skin tightening, face lift, nose jobs and more.
Take a look:
