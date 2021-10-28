Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry in Rajasthan: Report

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning for a glamorous destination wedding in Rajasthan.
As per Pinkvilla, the lovebirds have already started to send secret e-invites to their celebrity friends and family. Rumour has it, Salman Khan is one of the few who have already confirmed their attendance.
Sources also reveal that makeup artists and caterers have been booked by the couple from December 7 to 9. Wedding festivities would include Haldi, mehendi, phere and a catholic ceremony.
Neither Katrina nor Vicky have confirmed the news but insiders have confirmed a wedding is on the cards.
Meghan Markle risking ‘death knell’ of her relationship with Prince Harry by ’unprecedented’ move
Hilaria Baldwin's podcast's trademark has been revealed to be 'inactive' since cultural appropriation scandal
Prince William ‘furious’ over Netflix’s decision to add Panorama interview into ‘The Crown’ season
'We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement,' said the Duchess of Cornwall
Sources believe Prince Harry is reportedly feeling helpless seeing the rest of the royal family rally around Queen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is reportedly ‘desperate’ to wrestle control of their narrative