Prince William’s ‘plan to take over authority’ in the Firm exposed: report

Prince William’s plan to exert authority and take control of the royal family have been brought to light by experts.
This claim’s been made by royal expert Natalia Oliveri and during her interview with Today Extra, she admitted that Prince William is truly “stepping up and taking charge” of a number of royal duties.
“Apparently he is taking charge of the Balmoral and Sandringham estates in the Queen’s absence,” Ms Oliveri started off by admitting.
“Those were jobs that his grandfather Prince Philip would have done before his passing, so really William is preparing to be King one day after his father.”
