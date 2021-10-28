Royal family ‘forcing’ Prince Harry to delay memoir release: report

The royal family is reportedly forcing Prince Harry to delay the release of his memoir and ‘back down’ ahead of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations.



NBC's royal correspondent made this claim and according to Express he revealed "Well, I can tell you first here on the channel that certain people within the British Royal Family have reached out via their private secretaries to Prince Harry once again.”

"They've politely asked him if there's any way he could delay the arrival of his book.”

"Given the fact that next year we're about to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, that's going to be a wonderful event, you would have thought just that alone would have made his once Royal Highness Prince Harry re-think the stupid plan."

He also went on to say, "According to very good sources, Prince Harry has had this option to mull it over for a few days now.”

"People are saying within the court, it's a way to force him into backing down. No it's not, what they're saying is this lady does not need any more shots.”

"When you think about it, the book is going to have to deliver in shock form if he's to receive the remaining part of his book deal."

Before concluding he added, "They have received no word from Prince Harry or his PR team about the possibility of delaying. In defence of Prince Harry, the book publisher is probably ready to roll it out in a matter of months."