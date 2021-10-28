Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about White House trip and meeting Joe Biden

Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House in July to encourage COVID vaccines among young people

Olivia Rodrigo revealed touching upon her visit to the White House and meeting US President, Joe Biden.

The Driver's License singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing, "It was a presidential experience."

For the unversed, Rodrigo visited the White House in July to encourage COVID vaccines among young people.

She stated that when she visited the president, he gave her some M&Ms, a pair of black aviator Ray-Bans (the same ones he wears), and a shoehorn, which she described as "strange." It had the presidential emblem on it — I'm serious, it's in my house."

"Yeah just so crazy," the Favourite Crime singer, 18, told Kimmel about her visit. "It was such an honor to go and especially support such an important cause that I feel passionate about and that was amazing."

She also stated that she was in awe of all of the historic building's antiques during her tour and that she was terrified of breaking something.

"The White House is just the coolest place, I was so nervous to go but I walked in there and there's like, all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner at — and all of this crazy stuff and I was scared I was gonna sneeze and break such a priceless artifact," she added.

The young artist made the most of her visit to the White House by filming videos to encourage youngsters to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.