Jennifer Aniston dazzles in white tee and blue jeans as she promotes her brand

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston beamed with delight as she revealed new hair care product with the help of her adorable pet.
Aniston, 52, recently stepped in new business after launching a haircare line nearly two and half decades after creating one of the world's most coveted hairstyles.
She looked smashing in a classic white tee and jeans as she unboxed her brand from the comfort of her living room while Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, appeared to be nursing a wound with a plastic cone around his neck.
The acting diva attracted fans and followers to buy her products as she promoted them in style.
She displayed white bottle with a black lid, and proudly showed off her new product to her 38million followers.
'It’s HERE,' she wrote. 'I’m so excited to reveal our second LolaVie product, the Perfecting Leave-In. I can’t wait for you to try this… As always, it’s vegan + cruelty-free!'
The newest addition to her family, Lord Chesterfield, who joined the pack last October, stood front and center to get the best positioning on camera.
The Friends star launched her haircare line just last month with one detangling product, and has big plans in store for the future.
