TikTok star pleads not guilty to double-murder charges

An American TikTok star, on Monday, pleaded not guilty to shooting estranged wife and a man she was with in her apartment on October 21st.

Ali Abulaban who has about a million of followers on the video sharing app, was accused of killing two people last week.

The TikToker allegedly installed a bug on his 5-year-old daughter’s iPad to spy on his wife.

When he heard his wife talking to other man through the listening device, the Scarface impersonator went to his wife’s apartment and shot both of them dead.

After the incident, armed Abulaban also went to pick his daughter up from school, Deputy District Attorney said.

Details of the incident came to light during the San Diego County Superior Court hearing.

The victims have been identified by police as, Ana Abulaban, 28, and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29.