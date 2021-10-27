Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, Rauf, Rizwan improve ICC T20 rankings

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R). Photo: file

In view of outstanding performance during the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have improved their rankings.

The fresh rankings released on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows Haris Rauf bursting into the top 20s and Shaheen Shah Afridi closing the gap to being top 10 bowlers. Among batters, Mohammad Rizwan is getting closer to the top three.

Rizwan, who was at 7th place in batters’ chart before the World Cup commenced, has jumped three places to 4th position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan had scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup matches.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam retained 2nd place in the batters’ chart. However, he has minimised the gap with topper Dawid Malan.

Haris Rauf, the man of the match in Pakistan’s win against New Zealand, has burst into the top 20 of ICC T20 bowlers rankings.

Haris has jumped over 30 places from 50th place to 17th in the rankings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was at 23rd place before the World Cup started, has improved 11 places to 12th position in bowlers charts which is led by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’ Shakib Al Hassan has reclaimed the top spot in the all-rounders’ ranking.