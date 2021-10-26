Shah Rukh Khan not expecting son Aryan Khan to get bail anytime soon

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly gearing up for a long battle to get his son Aryan Khan out of prison.

A source close to the family spoke to India Today that the Bollywood star, his wife Gauri and the family are "preparing for a long haul" believing that Aryan will not be able to get bail today.

As Aryan's case is still under strict scrutiny of Bombay High Court, reports from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicated that Shah Rukh's manager has been tampering with the evidence to save the star kid.

Pooja Dadlani, who is often spotted representing SRK on legal fronts after Aryan's arrest, is also accused of derailing the investigation by influencing witnesses.

As of Tuesday hearing, reports claim that NCB has once again opposed Aryan's bail plea, claiming that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking.