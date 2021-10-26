Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria breaks silence on fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin opened up about the fatal shooting incident on film Rust set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

This comes as the first public comment by Alec's wife since the incident.

Taking to her Instagram, the 37-year-old podcaster shared, “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her Son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

“It’s said, 'there are no words' because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident,” she added.

Reflecting on the incident, she wrote, “Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”





Alec killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 48, on 21st October when he discharged a prop gun, loaded with live bullet instead of blanks.

On Sunday, People reported that the 63-year-old actor was cancelling his other projects as he feels ‘completely devastated’ over the incident.

Meanwhile, a few reports hinted at Hilaria leaving New York City with her kids after the mishap.