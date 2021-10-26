Britney Spears still wants justice after court's historic ruling in her conservatorship case

Britney Spears said she will pursue 'justice' following the termination of her conservatorship as sBritney Spears still wants justice after court's historic ruling in her conservatorship case'.



Britney's life and career have been controlled by the controversial legal arrangement since 2008 but it could soon be brought to an end.



The super pop star scored a significant victory over her father Jamie in September, when a Los Angeles judge suspended him from his role overseeing his daughter’s money.

The 39-year-old singer shared a lengthy Instagram post complaining about being let down by those close to her, writing: “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”



Britney Spears added: “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!"