Angelina Jolie steals limelight at Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie stunned everyone with her surprise appearance at the 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals with daughters Shiloh and Zahara in the Italian capital on Sunday evening.
The superstar turned heads as she rocked a metallic silver gown for the star-studded event.
The 46-year-old actress once again claimed the spotlight with her chic appearance at the lavish ceremony, which was attended by several film stars and showbiz personalities.
Jolie was accompanied by daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, as she greeted a wave of photographers after making her way onto the red carpet.
Both daughters looked smashing in their red-carpet attire, with Zahara opting for a white, Grecian-inspired gown while Shiloh chose a black knee-length frock teamed with yellow animal print high-tops.
She inevitably commanded attention as she rocked a bold silver dress with a distinctive strapless detail during the latest promotional pitstop for her new Marvel adventure.
Angelina Jolie's shimmering strapless gown clung to her phenomenal frame and boasted a subtle train as well as faux-wrap detailing.
