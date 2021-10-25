Jamie Chung gives birth to twins with Bryan Greenburg: ‘It's double the trouble’

Jamie Chung gives birth to twins with Brayn Greenberg: ‘It's double the trouble’

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenburg warmly welcomed twin babies as they shared the good news on social media.



They are now a happy family of 4 and the couple rejoice in the birth of the twins.

Greenburg took to Instagram shared a video of the two babies and penned a heartfelt note stating, "We got double the trouble now, Jamie Chung.”





Fans and friends showered the post with love, praise and congratulatory messages.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 at Santa Barbara California after 3 years of dating.