Halyna Hutchins' son did not speak for 2 days after news of mother's death

Halyna Hutchins' son Andros was so shocked by the news of his mother's death that he fell silent for two days.
The late cinematographer's father Anatoly Androsovych said that the nine-year-old did not utter a word after he was informed that his mother died after being accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin with a prop gun.
Anatoly told The Sun: "Andros was incredibly close to his mother and fell silent when told she was dead.
"Matt was really worried because the boy withdrew into himself and couldn’t say a word for two days.
"His dad has managed to coax a few words from him now but the effect has been devastating.
"This tragedy has wrecked a beautiful perfect family - everyone who knows them is destroyed by sorrow."
Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Salman Khan said, “Antim trailer out now… film releasing 26.11.2021 in a theatre near you…”
Jamie Lynn also claimed she was told not to tell sister Britney about the pregnancy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fear that the title could have some serious repercussions for their son
Hutchins, 42, was struck in the chest when Baldwin fired the prop gun he had been told was safe on the set of...
Alec Baldwin used a prop gun which he accidentally fired and killed a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins