Kim Kardashian announces Skims, Fendi collaboration launch

Kim Kardashian has announced her most exciting collaboration.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her shapewear Skims’ latest launch that is in collaboration with Italian fashion brand Fendi.
The pairing comes as a result of her friendship with Fendi’s artistic director Kim Jones who heard from the women in his office about how good Skims are.
Kim later "sent him a bunch" and then began drawing up plans for a collaboration.
The new line is set to launch on November 9 and will offer form-fitting dresses from $950, leggings which retail for $1100 and a $2,950 puffer jacket.
The collection will also have a plethora of underwear, shapewear, swimsuits and hosiery.
