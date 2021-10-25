Kim Seon Ho rumored to be in hospital amid feud with ex-girlfriend  

South Korean Actor, Kim Seon Ho who has been in news for his controversial relationship with ex-girlfriend, is now rumored to have been hospitalized.
The heresay claims that the Start-up actor has been admitted at a university hospital near Seongbuk- reported South Korean news outlet, AllKpop.
According to the news publication, netizens have also extended complains against paparazzi who have been flocking to the hospital’s corridor to catch one glimpse of the actor.
The Catch the Ghost actor was recently garnering a massive response for his impressive acting in Rom-com TV series, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
However, the praises soon turned into criticism when his ex-girlfriend in an anonymous post on social media revealed that the actor forced her to undergo abortion when they were dating.
On October 20th, the 35- year-old actor not only confessed to the claims but also shared a public apology towards his ex for his ‘careless behavior.’
Baldwin, who attended a candel vigil for the late crew member, was inconsolable for hours
The 31-year-old actress said she said she has done only five films that she considers are worthwhile
Last week, Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern...
Prince Charles at risk of being thrown into a line of fire after Prince Harry’s new memoir hits shelves
Prince William experiencing ‘major and unexpected surge’ in philanthropic donations after Megxit
Baldwin had been handed the prop gun and told it was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe said in court docs