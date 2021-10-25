Kim Seon Ho rumored to be in hospital amid feud with ex-girlfriend

South Korean Actor, Kim Seon Ho who has been in news for his controversial relationship with ex-girlfriend, is now rumored to have been hospitalized.

The heresay claims that the Start-up actor has been admitted at a university hospital near Seongbuk- reported South Korean news outlet, AllKpop.

According to the news publication, netizens have also extended complains against paparazzi who have been flocking to the hospital’s corridor to catch one glimpse of the actor.

The Catch the Ghost actor was recently garnering a massive response for his impressive acting in Rom-com TV series, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

However, the praises soon turned into criticism when his ex-girlfriend in an anonymous post on social media revealed that the actor forced her to undergo abortion when they were dating.

On October 20th, the 35- year-old actor not only confessed to the claims but also shared a public apology towards his ex for his ‘careless behavior.’