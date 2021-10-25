Kangana Ranaut all smiles as she poses with parents after 4th National Award win

Kangana Ranaut is all smiles as she poses with parents after 4th National Award win

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut aka Queen of Bollywood, has bagged her fourth National Award today (October 25) for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress took to her social media handle to share adorable pictures with her parents, celebrating her biggest achievement. While sharing the pictures, she also penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Thalaivi actress wrote, "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …"





In another post, the Fashion starlet expressed her excitement over receiving her fourth National Award. She shared her stunning photos in traditional saree. The diva opted for a red and golden silk saree and completed her look with gold jewelry. She kept her hair tied in a neat bun.

“All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award.” She continued, “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Panga (2020).”





“I also co-directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi.”

At 67th National Films Awards, while Kangana received her 4th National award, superstar Rajnikanth bagged the 51st Dadasahed Palke Award. Other actors to join the list of Ranaut are Manoj Bajpayee and South superstar Dhanush who made it big with their acting.