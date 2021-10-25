Alec Baldwin handed prop gun by crew member with prior safety complaints

The prop gun Alec Baldwin shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with, was someone with multiple safety issue priors.

This news has been made public by a statement to The Associated Press but crew member Maggie Goll.

She claims she field prior safety complaints against Dave Halls', on the set of the 2019 film Into the Dark as well.

Maggie also added that she’d sent emails just last Sunday to the producer explaining Dave Halls' nonchalant attitude towards weapons safety protocols and pyrotechnics before filming.

She even insisted filming continue when another crew member "slipped into a diabetic fugue state."

This is not the first public comment Maggie has made, during a prior interview she also told NBC News, "He did not maintain a safe working environment.”

"Sets were almost always allowed to become increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked ... safety meetings were nonexistent."