Hailey Bieber's true smile attracts sweet comments from her hubby Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber gushes over

Hailey Bieber seemingly took her hubby Justin Bieber's breath away with her true smile in latest Instagram photo on Sunday.

The Canadian singer gushed over her model wife and posted the same snap on his page with a sweet caption, calling her a baby for her stunning look.

The 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of the 24-year-old model smiling as she covered her eyes.

Justin captioned the photo: "baby".

In the image, the runway star rocked a white T-shirt as she propped herself up with her elbows on a bed, looking gorgeous.



The brunette beauty's long locks fell over her shoulder and she showed off a bright red manicure as she held her hands over her eyes.



Hailey Bieber elevated her look with antique jewelry as she wore stacks of gold and diamond bracelets along with several rings and necklaces.