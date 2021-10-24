Ed Sheeran contracts Covid-19, cancels in-person event

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared that he contracted the virus and revealed that he has canceled his upcoming in-person promotion for =.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he continued.

"Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."








