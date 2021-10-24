 
Sunday October 24, 2021
Halyna Hutchins husband speaks after wife's death on Alec Baldwin's set

Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on his movie set Rust

Web Desk
October 24, 2021
Halyna Hutchins husband speaks after wifes death on Alec Baldwins set

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins penned a touching note for his late wife on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a trio of photos of him, his wife and their son Andros with a brief message that read: "We miss you, Halyna!"

It is pertinent to mention that Halyna made headlines after the cinematographer died from a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.

She had succumbed to her injures after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Furthermore, cinematographer and director Joel Souza was also accidentally shot during a camera test on set in New Mexico and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Take a look:



