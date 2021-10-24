‘Rust’ crew members ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting incident

Rust crew members reportedly “didn’t feel safe at all” on set, prior to the Alec Baldwin shooting incident.
This bit of news has been forwarded by a source close to People magazine.
Reportedly, none of the crew members “felt safe” at all in New Mexico and admitted that “everyone was tired.”
Many were even growing fearful of the nonchalant attitude towards safety and security following the two prior accidental prop gun discharges.
The Times claims that a text message, sent to the production manager, was also retrieved and it detailed the crew’s plight over the non-serious attitude of management.
It read, "We've now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe.” Many also believed, "There should have been an investigation into what happened.”
Three other sources familiar with the matter also sat down with the Los Angeles Times and weighed in on the lack of safety meetings or assurances following the past two incidents.
