Katrina Kaif shares a hilarious video of Akshay Kumar as they promote ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a hilarious video of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty on the first day of the promotions of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the candid video wherein Akshay Kumar can be seen all sleepy ahead of the promotions.

She posted the video with caption “Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th.”

In the video, Akshay immediately gets up and asks her not to record.

The actor runs away along with Rohit after saying, “We have a reputation," only to fall down in a hurry.



Commenting on the post, however, Akshay said “Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice.”

The stunning post has garnered over 1.5 million hearts within just two hours.