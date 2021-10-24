Esra Bilgic ties the knot in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who is best known as Halime Sultan, tied the knot in the latest trailer of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.



Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared the new trailer of the upcoming episode of the Kanunsuz Topraklar, premiered on September 29.

In the trailer, Esra and her co-star Ugur Gunes can be seen getting married.

The Turkish actress looked stunning in traditional red bridal ensembles, winning the hearts of the fans on social media.

Esra posted the trailer with caption “Kanunsuz Topraklar new trailer” along with a heart and fire emojis.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Ugur Gunes also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same trailer in his stories.