Here’s why former Miss America is auctioning her crown

The 1985 Miss America, Marilyn Van Derbur, has decided to auction her crustal-covered crown to raise money for teachers, followed by ‘the unexpected expenses needed for COVID protections.’
She is the first ever pageant holder to sell such a prized possession for a social cause.
Derbur, 84, told The Washington Post , “it’s one of my most prized possessions.”
“Anyone who knows a Miss America knows that a crown is the most special thing that she would personally own.”
The crown is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions at the starting price of $20,000.
