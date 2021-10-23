 
Saturday October 23, 2021
Here’s why former Miss America is auctioning her crown

Miss America, Marilyn Van Derbur, has decided to auction her crown to raise money for teachers

Web Desk
October 23, 2021
The 1985 Miss America, Marilyn Van Derbur, has decided to auction her crustal-covered crown to raise money for teachers, followed by ‘the unexpected expenses needed for COVID protections.’

She is the first ever pageant holder to sell such a prized possession for a social cause.

Derbur, 84, told The Washington Post , “it’s one of my most prized possessions.”

“Anyone who knows a Miss America knows that a crown is the most special thing that she would personally own.”

The crown is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions at the starting price of $20,000.

