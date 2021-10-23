Sunny Leone touches on dating Russell Peters: 'Worst thing ever'

'I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,' says Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone touches on relationship with Russell Peters: 'Worst thing ever'

Sunny Leone is talking about her past relationship with Canadian comedian Russell Peters.

Speaking in a recent episode of Mic Stand season two, Sunny revealed that she dated Peters for a very short span of time.

“I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time," she said.

“We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,” she added.

The host then asked Sunny if Peters has ever referred to her in his jokes. “I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes," replied Sunny.