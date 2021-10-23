 
October 23, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 23, 2021
Naimal Khawar Khan stuns in green at Usman Mukhtar's wedding 

Naimal Khawar Khan  is stealing hearts with her   ravishing look at Usman Mukhtar's wedding.

The actor, who also shared screen space with the groom in drama Anaa, attended his wedding with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in Islamabad.

Naimal, who kept her look elegant for the day, donned a green emerald saree accessorized with a similar color necklace. She completed her look with a gold clutch.

Turning to her Instagram the same day, Naimal extended a special congratulations to Usman.

"Congratulations Joey! May Allah bless you both. Lots of prayers & love! @mukhtarhoonmein @zunaira.inam," she captioned alongside the photos with a heart emoticon.

In one photo, fans could spot Naimal all smiles with Usman and bride Zunaira Inam. In another picture, Hamza and Naimal were seen posing for a mirror selfie.

Take a look:



