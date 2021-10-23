Britney Spears praises herself for reaching weight loss goals: ‘Finally getting results’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and gushed over ‘finally’ getting some results from her ongoing weight-loss regimens.

The singer gushed over her progress with an Instagram video post that flexed, both he dancing skills and an ab definition.

In the video, she had on a short red crop top and low rise white shorts that highlighted her gains.

The post also included a caption that read, “Well … for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs!!!! It’s nice to finally see some results !!!! “Glycerine” was my favorite song in high school … sounds like gasoline but you know “Glycerine” !!!!” (sic)

She also went on to say, “A little secret for ya … @gwenstefani invited me over one day to swim at her house and me and Gavin from Bush swam together … literally the coolest moment of my life!!!!” (sic)