Kourtney Kardashian cannot wait to have kids with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot wait to welcome their own child very soon.



The couple who got engaged recently, will want to have a kid as soon as they tie the knot.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how."

"Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

According to the insider, the Poosh creator thinks the Blink-182 member, 45, is “a wonderful dad to his own two kids,” Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15.

“He’s been so kind and gracious to her and Scott [Disick]’s [kids] too,” the source said, referencing Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.