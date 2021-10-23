Elton John shares post-retirement plan ft. kids: 'I need to be with them'

'I don't know how much time I have left on this earth,' says Elton John

Elton John shares post-retirement plan with kids: 'I need to be with them'

Elton John is officially stepping back from his much-celebrated musical journey.

Speaking in a recent interview with Today, the 74-year-old reflected on his thoughts of spending more time with his family after retirement.



"I'll be 76 [when the tour is over]," he began, referring to his final Europe tour, scheduled in 2023.

"I don't know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I've had enough applause. I don't want to keep traveling. I don't want to be away from my family."

Elton John has two children, son Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8 whom he shares with husband David Furnish.