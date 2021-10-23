Lil Nas X is expected to perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival this weekend in Las Vegas

Lil Nas X, the Kid Laroi to make surprise appearance at Electric Daisy Carnival this weekend?

Millions of music and dance lovers are on cloud nine as the much-awaited musical event, Electric Daisy Carnival, is finally happening in Las Vegas this weekend after a gap of two years.



Proving to be a cherry on top, the news of Lil Nas X’s surprise appearance towards the end of the massive carnival has skyrocketed the event’s hype.

According to sources, the singer has been slated ‘last minute’ to rock a few songs during Diplo’s performance at the EDC event.

Meanwhile, the heresay of Kid Laroi’s appearance at the world's largest dance festival is also making rounds on the internet.

Fans have been camping outside the location to not miss the dance festival while for the global audience, the performances are expected to stream on the video sharing platform, Lomotif.