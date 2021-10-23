William, Kate to overshadow Harry and Meghan with high-profile US trip

An insider revealed that a US trip for the Cambridges is 'very much on the cards'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to make their way to the US, for inaugurating the Earthshot Prize in 2022.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been living in California ever since they quit the royal family.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "I suspect there may well be a bit of a US tour from The Cambridges to put around [the ceremony], which will be very interesting in the year of Harry releasing his memoirs, which will be big news around the world, particularly in America."

Meanwhile, an insider told that a US trip for the Cambridges is "very much on the cards."

They told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl, "Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there.

"The possibility of them making a high profile visit is very much on the cards for next year.