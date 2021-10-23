Lori Loughlin excited for acting comeback, is already signing up projects

The actress is already shooting for the next season of 'When Calls the Heart' post jail term

The actress is already shooting for the next season of When Calls the Heart, post jail term.

“Everyone on set is very excited to have Lori back,” a source told Us Weekly . “The crew is aware of the scandal she went through but strongly believes she deserves a second chance.”

The source revealed that the New York native is “thrilled” to get back to doing “what she loves,” noting that she has been “such a pleasure to be around.”

“On meetings and calls, she’s been so sweet to everyone and always has been respectful so it’s exciting for everyone involved,” the source revealed to the outlet. “There have already been conversations about future projects with her down the line.”

Meanwhile, a second insider spilled, “Lori can’t wait to get back to work, she has been waiting a long time to get back on set. Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to get back to filming When Hope Calls.”