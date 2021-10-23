Legal experts reveal Alec Baldwin legal repercussions after prop gun accident

Lawyers specializing in criminal justice have given their thoughts on the probably legal fallout that may erupt as a result of the prop gun incident which killed their cinematographer.

According to a report by Insider, experts believe it is highly unlikely that Alec would face any kind of criminal charges like murder or manslaughter due to the nature of the incident.

For those unversed, the incident in question ended up taking the life of Halyna Hutchins, the film director of the photographer who died at the University of New Mexico Hospital this Thursday.

The actual conclusion has been offered by Arthur L. Aidala, the managing partner of a New York criminal-defence firm named Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins.

Reportedly, "Even though we absolutely know who possessed the weapon, who discharged the weapon, and who caused the death of a human being, it would fall under the excusable homicide statute.”

This is made possible because New Mexico has a presiding law that stipulates an “excusable homicide” whereby it wouldn’t be a crime to kill someone if the incident occurs as a result of an “accident or misfortune, in doing any lawful act, by lawful means, with usual and ordinary caution and without any unlawful intent.”