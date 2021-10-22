Olivia Rodrigo embodies ‘inner teenager’ for nostalgic ‘Traitor' MV

Olivia Rodrigo embodies her inner troubled teenager for a nostalgic throwback representation in her brand new music video (MV) titled Traitor.
For those unversed, Traitor is an emotional song that is part of her debut album Sour.
The 18-year-old ex-Disney star dropped the first look into her new release on Instagram and shocked fans with the transcending psychedelic vibe of her song.
It tells the story of a brokenhearted young girl learning to get over an old lover that picks someone else right after their breakup.
In the music video, she can be seen driving around in a glowing pick-up truck alongside her friends and hits up old spots like the school pool, football field and even the arcade to try and forget her pain.
