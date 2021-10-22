 
Friday October 22, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo embodies ‘inner teenager’ for nostalgic ‘Traitor' MV

Entertainment
Hiba Anjum
October 22, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo embodies her inner troubled teenager for a nostalgic throwback representation in her brand new music video (MV) titled Traitor.

For those unversed, Traitor is an emotional song that is part of her debut album Sour.

The 18-year-old ex-Disney star dropped the first look into her new release on Instagram and shocked fans with the transcending psychedelic vibe of her song.

It tells the story of a brokenhearted young girl learning to get over an old lover that picks someone else right after their breakup.

In the music video, she can be seen driving around in a glowing pick-up truck alongside her friends and hits up old spots like the school pool, football field and even the arcade to try and forget her pain.

Check it out below: 



