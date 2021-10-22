Kareena Kapoor opens up about teaching 'Gender Equality' to Taimur, Jeh

'I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now,' says Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor opens up about teaching Taimur, Jeh 'Gender Equality'

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is sharing her parenting hacks when it comes to bringing up her sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Speaking with Film Companion in a recent interview, Kareena briefly touched on how she makes her children aware of gender equality.

“Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally,” Kareena asserted.

She continued, "We’re both bringing food to the table, we’re both very clear on the fact that we’re both working as a couple. We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal.”