Zendaya talks about her 'shy kid' mode on social media: 'It's not worth it'

American actress Zendaya has recently revealed that spending too much time on social media makes her “anxious”.
The Euphoria actor, who is usually associated as an introvert, goes on social media break every now and then.
Recently, the 25-year-old actor personally explained the true reason behind her going on the ‘shy kid’ mode.
While talking to PEOPLE, Zendaya said, “I was always a shy kid. I would find being on social media would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to over think a little too much.”
The Dune star also shared that taking break from these platforms earlier this year saved her from feeling 'overwhelmed’
The Prime Time Emmy Award winner added, "I haven't been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I'm not gonna do it. It's not worth it."
Rather than pressurizing herself to remain active on social media, Zendaya loves to do what she wants. She said, “I'd rather do what I love and then post when I have a project to promote.”
