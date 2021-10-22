Dwayne Johnson drops official trailer for ‘Red Notice'

Dwayne Johnson takes fans by surprise with his action-packed trailer release for Red Notice on social media.



The Rock managed to shock fans with the trailer for his upcoming thriller starring other notable Hollywood hotshots like Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.



The star captioned the trailer with his own personal thoughts as well and it read, “Not only is this the biggest investment NETFLIX has ever made in a film, it also boasts two of the biggest and most talented (and attractive;) movie stars on the planet in @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds .” (sic)

“And some guy who became famous for wearing a fanny pack. Here’s what I know ~ Red Notice was my first ever movie on @netflix and I wanted to make it historic, massive and entertaining for the world.”

He also went on to say, “And a very special and FUN SNEAK PEEK IN THEATERS on NOVEMBER 5th. I have some other BIG SURPRISES coming for you guys…. 12 to be exact [sunglasses and Santa emoji] Stay tuned and until then, ENJOY OUR OFFICIAL TRAILER.” (sic)

Check it out below:







